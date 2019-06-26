Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|002
|001—3
|7
|0
|New York
|210
|000
|01x—4
|10
|1
Richard, Phelps (7), Mayza (8) and Jansen; Green, Cortes Jr. (2), Kahnle (6), Tarpley (7), Britton (8), Chapman (9) and Sanchez. W_Cortes Jr. 3-0. L_Richard 0-4. Sv_Chapman (23). HRs_New York, Torres (19), Judge (6), Encarnacion (3), LeMahieu (11).
___
|Texas
|201
|001
|010—5
|12
|1
|Detroit
|000
|001
|002—3
|6
|3
Chavez, St. John (7), Leclerc (8), Miller (9) and Mathis; Zimmermann, Stumpf (6), Hardy (7), N.Ramirez (8), Greene (9) and Wilson. W_Chavez 3-2. L_Zimmermann 0-5. HRs_Texas, Guzman (7). Detroit, Rodriguez (7).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|San Diego
|041
|210
|000—8
|12
|2
|Baltimore
|101
|000
|100—3
|11
|0
Allen, Maton (7), Wieck (8), Perdomo (9) and Mejia; Yacabonis, Rogers (3), M.Castro (6), Kline (8) and Severino. W_Allen 2-0. L_Yacabonis 1-2. HRs_San Diego, Machado (17), Mejia (2), Tatis Jr. (9), Margot (3). Baltimore, Martin (4).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|003
|300
|000—6
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|0
Scherzer, Rodney (9) and Suzuki; Richards, Conley (6), Brice (9) and Castillo. W_Scherzer 7-5. L_Richards 3-8. HRs_Washington, Turner (6).