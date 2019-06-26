  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/26 10:08
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 000 002 001—3 7 0
New York 210 000 01x—4 10 1

Richard, Phelps (7), Mayza (8) and Jansen; Green, Cortes Jr. (2), Kahnle (6), Tarpley (7), Britton (8), Chapman (9) and Sanchez. W_Cortes Jr. 3-0. L_Richard 0-4. Sv_Chapman (23). HRs_New York, Torres (19), Judge (6), Encarnacion (3), LeMahieu (11).

___

Texas 201 001 010—5 12 1
Detroit 000 001 002—3 6 3

Chavez, St. John (7), Leclerc (8), Miller (9) and Mathis; Zimmermann, Stumpf (6), Hardy (7), N.Ramirez (8), Greene (9) and Wilson. W_Chavez 3-2. L_Zimmermann 0-5. HRs_Texas, Guzman (7). Detroit, Rodriguez (7).

___

INTERLEAGUE
San Diego 041 210 000—8 12 2
Baltimore 101 000 100—3 11 0

Allen, Maton (7), Wieck (8), Perdomo (9) and Mejia; Yacabonis, Rogers (3), M.Castro (6), Kline (8) and Severino. W_Allen 2-0. L_Yacabonis 1-2. HRs_San Diego, Machado (17), Mejia (2), Tatis Jr. (9), Margot (3). Baltimore, Martin (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 003 300 000—6 8 0
Miami 000 100 000—1 5 0

Scherzer, Rodney (9) and Suzuki; Richards, Conley (6), Brice (9) and Castillo. W_Scherzer 7-5. L_Richards 3-8. HRs_Washington, Turner (6).