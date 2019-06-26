Nielsen's top programs for June 17-23

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for June 17-23. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday), NBC, 10 million.

2. "60 Minutes," CBS, 7.1 million.

3. "60 Minutes," CBS, 6.2 million.

4. "The Bachelorette," ABC, 5.6 million.

5. "NCIS," CBS, 5.5 million.

6. "Highwire Live in Times Square," ABC, 5.3 million.

7. "Hannity" (Tuesday), Fox News Channel, 5 million.

8. "Holey Moley," ABC, 4.87 million.

9. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 4.86 million.

10. "American Ninja Warrior," NBC, 4.79 million.

11. "Amazing Race," CBS, 4.75 million.

12. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 4.6 million.

13. "Songland," NBC, 4.53 million.

14. "Tucker Carlson Tonight" (Tuesday), Fox News Channel, 4.52 million.

15. "Press Your Luck," ABC, 4.5 million.

16. "FBI," CBS, 4.4 million.

17. "Bluebloods," CBS, 4.14 million.

18. "Life in Pieces," CBS, 4.12 million.

19. "Dateline NBC" (Monday), NBC, 3.99 million.

20. "America's Funniest Home Videos," ABC, 3.91 million.

