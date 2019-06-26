  1. Home
McConnell pledges vote on 9/11 bill after Stewart criticism

By MATTHEW DALY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/26 05:09
Entertainer and activist Jon Stewart lends his support to firefighters, first responders and survivors of the September 11 terror attacks at a hearing

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., departs the chamber after appealing for lawmakers to vote against more than a dozen resolutions aimed a

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to call a Senate vote on a bill ensuring that a victims' compensation fund for the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money.

That's according to a group of first responders who met Tuesday with the Kentucky Republican at the Capitol.

John Feal, a recovery worker and a longtime activist, says McConnell has "a sense of urgency" about the bill and wants to see it approved before Congress goes on its August recess.

Feal says approving the bill in the House and Senate by August would be "way ahead of schedule" and a credit to McConnell and advocates such as comedian Jon Stewart.

Stewart has criticized McConnell and other congressional leaders for failing to ensure that the $7 billion fund is replenished.