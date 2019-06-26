MEXICO CITY (AP) — The newly appointed head of Mexico's National Migration Institute has apologized for calling some federal police "fifi"_or posh.

The officers had complained about difficult work conditions now that they have been dispatched to reduce the flow of migration to the U.S.

Francisco Garduño Yáñez issued a statement Tuesday saying the special security force does "a great job making sure that migratory laws are adhered to and order is maintained in the country."

Earlier, he said the officers were accustomed to staying at the Holiday Inn and eating at buffets.

The police had shared video of cramped, filthy and dilapidated barracks where they were staying amid renewed enforcement efforts along Mexico's southern border.

Garduño Yáñez previously served as Mexico's prisons director.