England vs Australia Scoreboard

LONDON (AP) — Scoreboard on Tuesday of the Cricket World Cup group match between England and Australia at Lord's:

AUSTRALIA

Aaron Finch c Woakes b Archer 100

David Warner c Root b Ali 53

Usman Khawaja b Stokes 23

Steve Smith c Archer b Woakes 38

Glenn Maxwell c Buttler b Wood 12

Marcus Stoinis run out 8

Alex Carey not out 38

Pat Cummins c Buttler b Woakes 1

Mitchell Starc not out 4

Extras: (4lb, 4w) 8

TOTAL: (for 7 wickets) 285

Overs: 50

Did not bat: Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon

Fall of wickets: 1-123, 2-173, 3-185, 4-213, 5-228, 6-250, 7-259

Bowling: Chris Woakes 10-0-46-2, Jofra Archer 9-0-56-1, Mark Wood 9-0-59-1, Ben Stokes 6-0-29-1, Moeen Ali 6-0-42-1, Adil Rashid 10-0-49-0.

ENGLAND

James Vince b Behrendorff 0

Jonny Bairstow c Cummins b Behrendorff 27

Joe Root lbw b Starc 8

Eoin Morgan c Cummins b Starc 4

Ben Stokes b Starc 89

Jos Buttler c Khawaja b Stoinis 25

Chris Woakes c Finch b Behrendorff 26

Moeen Ali c Carey b Behrendorff 6

Adil Rashid c Stoinis b Starc 25

Jofra Archer c Warner b Behrendorff 1

Mark Wood not out 1

Extras: (1b, 5lb, 3w) 9

TOTAL: (all out) 221

Overs: 44.4

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-15, 3-26, 4-53, 5-124, 6-177, 7-189, 8-202, 9-211, 10-221

Bowling: Jason Behrendorff 10-0-44-5, Mitchell Starc 8.4-1-43-4, Pat Cummins 8-1-41-0, Nathan Lyon 9-0-43-0, Marcus Stoinis 7-0-29-1, Glenn Maxwell 2-0-15-0.

Toss: England

Result: Australia wins by 64 runs

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand, and Sundaram Ravi, India.

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.