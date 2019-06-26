England vs Australia Scoreboard

LONDON (AP) — Scoreboard on Tuesday of the Cricket World Cup group match between England and Australia at Lord's:
|AUSTRALIA
Aaron Finch c Woakes b Archer 100
David Warner c Root b Ali 53
Usman Khawaja b Stokes 23
Steve Smith c Archer b Woakes 38
Glenn Maxwell c Buttler b Wood 12
Marcus Stoinis run out 8
Alex Carey not out 38
Pat Cummins c Buttler b Woakes 1
Mitchell Starc not out 4
Extras: (4lb, 4w) 8
TOTAL: (for 7 wickets) 285
Overs: 50
Did not bat: Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon
Fall of wickets: 1-123, 2-173, 3-185, 4-213, 5-228, 6-250, 7-259
Bowling: Chris Woakes 10-0-46-2, Jofra Archer 9-0-56-1, Mark Wood 9-0-59-1, Ben Stokes 6-0-29-1, Moeen Ali 6-0-42-1, Adil Rashid 10-0-49-0.
|ENGLAND
James Vince b Behrendorff 0
Jonny Bairstow c Cummins b Behrendorff 27
Joe Root lbw b Starc 8
Eoin Morgan c Cummins b Starc 4
Ben Stokes b Starc 89
Jos Buttler c Khawaja b Stoinis 25
Chris Woakes c Finch b Behrendorff 26
Moeen Ali c Carey b Behrendorff 6
Adil Rashid c Stoinis b Starc 25
Jofra Archer c Warner b Behrendorff 1
Mark Wood not out 1
Extras: (1b, 5lb, 3w) 9
TOTAL: (all out) 221
Overs: 44.4
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-15, 3-26, 4-53, 5-124, 6-177, 7-189, 8-202, 9-211, 10-221
Bowling: Jason Behrendorff 10-0-44-5, Mitchell Starc 8.4-1-43-4, Pat Cummins 8-1-41-0, Nathan Lyon 9-0-43-0, Marcus Stoinis 7-0-29-1, Glenn Maxwell 2-0-15-0.
Toss: England
Result: Australia wins by 64 runs
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand, and Sundaram Ravi, India.
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.