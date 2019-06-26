MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say they have arrested a couple trying to enter into the country with more than $1 million hidden in their car.

A defense ministry statement said Monday night that the couple was arrested a day prior in the border city of Nuevo Laredo across from Texas.

The nationality of the suspects was not immediately known, but the car had arrived from Houston and had license plates from the state of Mexico. A child was also traveling with the pair.

Authorities found two containers holding 29 packages with $1,070,400 after the automobile passed through an X-ray scanner at the border checkpoint.