The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

Apple Book charts for week ending June 23, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

Apple Books US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Summer of '69 by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316419994 - (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert - 9780698408326 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. It's Not You It's Him by Sophie Ranald - 9781786819291 - (Bookouture)

5. The Wolf and the Sheep by Penelope Sky - 9781386243120 - (Penelope Sky)

6. Unsolved by David Ellis & James Patterson - 9780316419840 - (Little, Brown and Company)

7. There Goes My Heart (Maine Sullivans 2) by Bella Andre - 9781945253973 - (Oak Press, LLC)

8. Tom Clancy Enemy Contact by Mike Maden - 9780525541714 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Till There Was You (Butler, Vermont Series, Book 4) by Marie Force - 9781950654321 - (HTJB, Inc.)

10. Running Blind by Lee Child - 9781440634789 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

____