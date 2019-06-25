UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution establishing a political mission in Haiti starting on Oct. 16 to advise the government on promoting political stability and rule of law in the Western Hemisphere's poorest country.

Tuesday's vote on the U.S.-drafted resolution was 13-0 with Haiti's neighbor, the Dominican Republic, and China abstaining.

The council's action followed its unanimous vote on April 12 to completely end its peacekeeping operation in Haiti on Oct. 15.

U.N. military peacekeepers had already left the country on Oct. 15, 2017, but a stabilization group stayed behind to assist.

Acting U.S. Ambassador Jonathan Cohen called the passage of the latest resolution "a historic moment."

Dominican Republic's U.N. Ambassador José Singer complained it isn't robust enough to promote development and peace.