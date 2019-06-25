  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/25 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 9 2 .818
Washington 7 3 .700
Chicago 6 3 .667 2
Indiana 5 6 .455 4
New York 3 7 .300
Atlanta 2 7 .222 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 7 4 .636
Las Vegas 5 4 .556 1
Minnesota 5 5 .500
Los Angeles 4 6 .400
Phoenix 3 5 .375
Dallas 2 6 .250

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<