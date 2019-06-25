TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan financial and real estate expert, known by the nickname "Sway," is predicting the Gongguan commercial circle near National Taiwan University (NTU) will decline, as reports suggest sporting goods brand Under Armour (UA) will close its Gongguan store at the end of this month, United Daily News (UDN) reported on Tuesday (June 25).

The rent for UA’s Gongguan store is reportedly NT$1 million a month. UA had agreed a contract to rent the store until August 2022, UDN reported.

Sway said the university’s commercial circle was originally designed to attract not only students but also tourists. However, since landlords have kept hiking rents, many of the specialty stores in the area have left and were replaced by international brands.

Sway added that these stores sell well-known brands and commodities, but lack character, and since they are ubiquitous do not provide a compelling reason to visit or shop in the area.

Gongguan MRT Station is considered to be a transit station, and people don’t usually travel too far from the station to buy goods. Sway added that since there is no price advantage in the area, either, then there is no pressing reason to visit the commercial circle.