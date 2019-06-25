TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF) is presenting four Taiwan comedy and action movies, from June 28 to July 14, in New York.

The 18th edition of NYAFF is a flagship event hosted annually by the New York Asian Film Foundation. It is also the 10th year it has collaborated with the Film Society of Lincoln Center.

NYAFF will present four Taiwan movies, namely “Han Dan” (寒單), “The Scoundrels” (狂徒), “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad Show” (瘋狂電視台瘋電影), and “Someone in the Clouds” (真愛神出來), at the Lincoln Center and SVA Theatre.

Additionally, the directors Mitch Lin and Gary Tseng, makers of the comedy, “Someone in the Clouds,” will attend a workshop after the screening on July 13. For more information, please visit the official website.



NYAFF features Taiwan films. (The Ministry of Culture photo)