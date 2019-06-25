TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On its first day of online registration, the popular Sun Moon Lake International Swimming Carnival was likely to enlist 20,000 participants, leaving only 5,000 spots open for other candidates in one of the world’s largest non-competitive swimming events.

The 37th edition will take place on Sunday September 1 and take swimmers from the Chaowu Pier on the north side to the Ita Thao Wharf Pier in the south, according to the organizer, the Puli Four-season Swimming Association.

A major change from previous swims is that each team now has to consist of at least five members, instead of three previously. Some participants wanted four as the ideal figure, but the organizers refused, the United Daily News reported.

The new measure would be able to cut down traffic by up to one third, the association said, predicting fewer traffic jams before and after the event on the narrow and already busy roads around the scenic lake, one of Taiwan’s top travel destinations on any weekend.

The morning of the following day, September 2, at 10 a.m., swimmers who registered will be able to take part in a post-event cleanup of the water and the surrounding land, according to the association.

