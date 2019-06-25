NBA Most Valuable Players

|u-unanimous
2019_Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
2018_James Harden, Houston
2017_Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City
2016_u-Stephen Curry, Golden State
2015_Stephen Curry, Golden State
2014_Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City
2013_LeBron James, Miami
2012_LeBron James, Miami
2011_Derrick Rose, Chicago
2010_LeBron James, Cleveland
2009_LeBron James, Cleveland
2008_Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers
2007_Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas
2006_Steve Nash, Phoenix
2005_Steve Nash, Phoenix
2004_Kevin Garnett, Minnesota
2003_Tim Duncan, San Antonio
2002_Tim Duncan, San Antonio
2001_Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers
2000_Shaquille O'Neal, L.A. Lakers
1999_Karl Malone, Utah
1998_Michael Jordan, Chicago
1997_Karl Malone, Utah
1996_Michael Jordan, Chicago
1995_David Robinson, San Antonio
1994_Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston
1993_Charles Barkley, Phoenix
1992_Michael Jordan, Chicago
1991_Michael Jordan, Chicago
1990_Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers
1989_Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers
1988_Michael Jordan, Chicago
1987_Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers
1986_Larry Bird, Boston
1985_Larry Bird, Boston
1984_Larry Bird, Boston
1983_Moses Malone, Philadelphia 76ers
1982_Moses Malone, Houston
1981_Julius Erving, Philadelphia 76ers
1980_Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers
1979_Moses Malone, Houston
1978_Bill Walton, Portland
1977_Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers
1976_Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers
1975_Bob McAdoo, Buffalo
1974_Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee
1973_Dave Cowens, Boston
1972_Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee
1971_Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee
1970_Willis Reed, New York
1969_Wes Unseld, Baltimore
1968_Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers
1967_Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers
1966_Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers
1965_Bill Russell, Boston
1964_Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati
1963_Bill Russell, Boston
1962_Bill Russell, Boston
1961_Bill Russell, Boston
1960_Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia Warriors
1959_Bob Pettit, St. Louis
1958_Bill Russell, Boston
1957_Bob Cousy, Boston
1956_Bob Pettit, St. Louis