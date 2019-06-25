  1. Home
NBA Most Valuable Players

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/25 17:22
u-unanimous

2019_Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

2018_James Harden, Houston

2017_Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City

2016_u-Stephen Curry, Golden State

2015_Stephen Curry, Golden State

2014_Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City

2013_LeBron James, Miami

2012_LeBron James, Miami

2011_Derrick Rose, Chicago

2010_LeBron James, Cleveland

2009_LeBron James, Cleveland

2008_Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers

2007_Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas

2006_Steve Nash, Phoenix

2005_Steve Nash, Phoenix

2004_Kevin Garnett, Minnesota

2003_Tim Duncan, San Antonio

2002_Tim Duncan, San Antonio

2001_Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers

2000_Shaquille O'Neal, L.A. Lakers

1999_Karl Malone, Utah

1998_Michael Jordan, Chicago

1997_Karl Malone, Utah

1996_Michael Jordan, Chicago

1995_David Robinson, San Antonio

1994_Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston

1993_Charles Barkley, Phoenix

1992_Michael Jordan, Chicago

1991_Michael Jordan, Chicago

1990_Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers

1989_Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers

1988_Michael Jordan, Chicago

1987_Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers

1986_Larry Bird, Boston

1985_Larry Bird, Boston

1984_Larry Bird, Boston

1983_Moses Malone, Philadelphia 76ers

1982_Moses Malone, Houston

1981_Julius Erving, Philadelphia 76ers

1980_Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers

1979_Moses Malone, Houston

1978_Bill Walton, Portland

1977_Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers

1976_Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers

1975_Bob McAdoo, Buffalo

1974_Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee

1973_Dave Cowens, Boston

1972_Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee

1971_Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee

1970_Willis Reed, New York

1969_Wes Unseld, Baltimore

1968_Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers

1967_Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers

1966_Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers

1965_Bill Russell, Boston

1964_Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati

1963_Bill Russell, Boston

1962_Bill Russell, Boston

1961_Bill Russell, Boston

1960_Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia Warriors

1959_Bob Pettit, St. Louis

1958_Bill Russell, Boston

1957_Bob Cousy, Boston

1956_Bob Pettit, St. Louis