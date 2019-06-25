  1. Home
NBA Most Improved Player Winners

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/25 17:25

2019_Pascal Siakam, Toronto

2018_Victor Oladipo, Indiana

2017_Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

2016_CJ McCollum, Portland

2015_Jimmy Butler, Chicago

2014_Goran Dragic, Phoenix

2013_Paul George, Indiana

2012_Ryan Anderson, Orlando

2011_Kevin Love, Minnesota

2010_Aaron Brooks, Houston

2009_Danny Granger, Indiana

2008_Hedo Turkoglu, Orlando

2007_Monta Ellis, Golden State

2006_Boris Diaw, Phoenix

2005_Bobby Simmons, L.A. Clippers

2004_Zach Randolph, Portland

2003_Gilbert Arenas, Golden State

2002_Jermaine O'Neal, Indiana

2001_Tracy McGrady, Orlando

2000_Jalen Rose, Indiana

1999_Darrell Armstrong, Orlando

1998_Alan Henderson, Atlanta

1997_Isaac Austin, Miami

1996_Gheorghe Muresan, Washington

1995_Dana Barros, Philadelphia

1994_Don MacLean, Washington

1993_Chris Jackson, Denver

1992_Pervis Ellison, Washington

1991_Scott Skiles, Orlando

1990_Rony Seikaly, Miami

1989_Kevin Johnson, Phoenix

1988_Kevin Duckworth, Portland

1987_Dale Ellis, Seattle

1986_Alvin Robertson, San Antonio