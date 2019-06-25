NBA Most Improved Player Winners

2019_Pascal Siakam, Toronto
2018_Victor Oladipo, Indiana
2017_Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
2016_CJ McCollum, Portland
2015_Jimmy Butler, Chicago
2014_Goran Dragic, Phoenix
2013_Paul George, Indiana
2012_Ryan Anderson, Orlando
2011_Kevin Love, Minnesota
2010_Aaron Brooks, Houston
2009_Danny Granger, Indiana
2008_Hedo Turkoglu, Orlando
2007_Monta Ellis, Golden State
2006_Boris Diaw, Phoenix
2005_Bobby Simmons, L.A. Clippers
2004_Zach Randolph, Portland
2003_Gilbert Arenas, Golden State
2002_Jermaine O'Neal, Indiana
2001_Tracy McGrady, Orlando
2000_Jalen Rose, Indiana
1999_Darrell Armstrong, Orlando
1998_Alan Henderson, Atlanta
1997_Isaac Austin, Miami
1996_Gheorghe Muresan, Washington
1995_Dana Barros, Philadelphia
1994_Don MacLean, Washington
1993_Chris Jackson, Denver
1992_Pervis Ellison, Washington
1991_Scott Skiles, Orlando
1990_Rony Seikaly, Miami
1989_Kevin Johnson, Phoenix
1988_Kevin Duckworth, Portland
1987_Dale Ellis, Seattle
1986_Alvin Robertson, San Antonio