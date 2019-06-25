TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) would beat Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), and itinerant Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) or Foxconn tycoon Terry Gou (郭台銘) in a three-way matchup for the Taiwan presidency, according the results of a poll released by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (台灣民意基金會) on Monday (June 24).

According to the foundation's poll on 2020 Taiwan presidential race, 36.9 percent of respondents chose Tsai, 29.4 percent opted for Han, and 27.5 percent went for Ko. In the event Gou was the official Kuomintang (KMT) candidate instead of Han, Tsai still had a significant lead at 35.5 percent, followed by 28.1 percent for Ko, and Gou in last at 26.1 percent.

In terms of demographics, Ko had an "absolute advantage" with voters under the age of 40, but a disadvantage with voters over the age of 55. Han polled best among voters between the ages of 45 and 60, while Tsai had an absolute advantage with voters over the age of 60. If Gou was the KMT candidate, the numbers would be the same, with Gou taking Han's position with voters between the ages of 45 and 60.

As for political party affiliation, 70 percent of Tsai's supporters were affiliated with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), while 70 percent of Han's backers identified with the KMT. Ko, however, lacked support from members of either major party, with the 27 percent choosing him mainly not listing a party affiliation. If Gou was in the race, 67 percent of DPP supporters would back Tsai, 54 percent of KMT supporters would opt for Gou, and 37 percent of independent voters would go for Ko.

The results show that if Gou was he KMT candidate instead of Han, more KMT voters would select Ko.