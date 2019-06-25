TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Ripe, sweet and fragrant Irwin mangoes (愛文芒果) grown around Jingmian Reservoir (鏡面水庫) in Nanhua District (南化), Tainan City are hotly sought after fruit items during the mango season every summer.

A case in point are the Irwin mangoes grown by a local farmer by the name of Wang Wen-rui (王文瑞) .

Most of the top-quality Irwin mangoes in the area are called“the fruit of the sun”(太陽果) and are already ordered for export to Japan. Wang has grown many of “the fruit of the sun.”Even so, some of his mangoes are reserved for the domestic market, but they are only sold to customers he is familiar with.

This year, some of his “fruit of the sun” will be delivered to Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) for a sale held for money-raising of a worthy cause on July 13, Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

Wang said most people know that mangoes grown in this area of Tainan where the earth is made of chalk soil and mudstone are the most sweet and fragrant, despite the drawback that their fruits are smaller, according to the news outlet.



The upper layer of the earth in the hills around Jingmian Reservoir is made of mudstone, which can retain water, while the lower layer is chalk soil, which has excellent permeability, he said, adding that with the humidity from the reservoir, this area represents the best environment for growing top-quality mangoes, according to CNA.

Wang said the area of the hills around Jingmian Reservoir that grow Irwin mangoes is about 60 hectares and yields about 3,000 tons of the fruit every year. The hot sought after fruit has brought moderate wealth to the originally poor hilly community, the news outlet reported.

Wang said Irwin mangoes grown in the area are frequent winners of mango contests. Tainan Agriculture Bureau Director Lee Chao-tang (李朝塘) said that in order to be classed as “the fruit of the sun,” an Irwin mango has to conform to several conditions, including weighing 550 grams or above, the whole fruit being ripe and red, the degree of sweetness being above 15, and the fiber being thin, CNA reported.

Mango farmers around Jingmian Reservoir have formed self marketing groups, and “the fruit of the sun” they have developed over decades has enjoyed a high reputation.

Lee said mayor Huang had instructed his staff to keep promoting the Irwin mangoes and study the possibility of turning the area into sightseeing orchards, so that domestic customers can buy directly from the local farmers, allowing more Taiwanese to enjoy the top quality fruit and increasing earnings for the farmers as well, according to CNA.

