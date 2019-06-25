  1. Home
Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

By Por The Associated Press , Por The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/25 14:09

J VB C H PROM.

LeMahieu NYY 72 293 56 97 .331

Polanco Min 73 301 48 98 .326

Brantley Hou 75 295 38 95 .322

TiAnderson ChW 69 268 38 84 .313

Devers Bos 77 302 55 93 .308

Trout LAA 75 257 62 79 .307

Mancini Bal 73 282 51 86 .305

Meadows TB 60 230 33 70 .304

Andrus Tex 67 280 44 85 .304

Merrifield KC 79 330 56 100 .303

Jonrones=

GSánchez, New York, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Bregman, Houston, 21; Edwin Encarnación, Seattle, 21; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; 4 tied at 18.

Carreras Producidas=

DoSantana, Seattle, 59; Rosario, Minnesota, 57; Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Abreu, Chicago, 55; Soler, Kansas City, 53; GSánchez, New York, 52; Bregman, Houston, 51; Kepler, Minnesota, 51; LeMahieu, New York, 51; Bogaerts, Boston, 51.

Pitcheo=

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Texas, 9-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; ERodríguez, Boston, 8-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 8-6.