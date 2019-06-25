|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|72
|293
|56
|97
|.331
|Polanco Min
|73
|301
|48
|98
|.326
|Brantley Hou
|75
|295
|38
|95
|.322
|TiAnderson ChW
|69
|268
|38
|84
|.313
|Devers Bos
|77
|302
|55
|93
|.308
|Trout LAA
|75
|257
|62
|79
|.307
|Mancini Bal
|73
|282
|51
|86
|.305
|Meadows TB
|60
|230
|33
|70
|.304
|Andrus Tex
|67
|280
|44
|85
|.304
|Merrifield KC
|79
|330
|56
|100
|.303
|Home Runs
GSanchez, New York, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Bregman, Houston, 21; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; 4 tied at 18.
|Runs Batted In
DoSantana, Seattle, 59; Rosario, Minnesota, 57; Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Abreu, Chicago, 55; Soler, Kansas City, 53; GSanchez, New York, 52; Bregman, Houston, 51; Kepler, Minnesota, 51; LeMahieu, New York, 51; Bogaerts, Boston, 51.
|Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Texas, 9-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 8-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 8-6.