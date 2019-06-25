  1. Home
Cambodia charges 4 Chinese after building collapse killed 28

Cambodia has charged 4 Chinese people with crimes over the collapse of a building

By  Associated Press
2019/06/25 10:41

(By Associated Press)

SIHANOUKVILLE, Cambodia (AP) — A court in Cambodia has charged four Chinese people with crimes over the collapse of a building under construction that killed 28 workers.

The Preah Sihanouk provincial court said Tuesday the construction owner was charged with unintentional homicide and the three other Chinese were charged with conspiracy.

The four were put in pretrial detention. The charges carry a penalty of up to three years in jail.

The unfinished condominium doubled as housing for the workers who were building the seven-story structure. It collapsed early Saturday as they slept on the second floor.

Rescuers found the last two survivors and the final victims Monday. Twenty-eight people died and 26 were injured.

The project was in Sihanoukville, a thriving beach resort town that has several such Chinese-funded projects.
Cambodia
belt and road
Sihanoukville

