SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — The biggest names in pro basketball are gathering for the annual NBA Awards show.

Shaquille O'Neal presides over the festivities Monday night from Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport.

The finalists for the Most Valuable Player trophy are Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee, Paul George of Oklahoma City and Houston's James Harden, who won last year.

Antetokounmpo and George are also vying for Defensive Player of the Year, along with Utah's Rudy Gobert.

Larry Bird and Magic Johnson will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award during the two-hour show airing on TNT.

Among the presenters are Tiffany Haddish, Issa Rae and Samuel L. Jackson.

