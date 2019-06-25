MEXICO CITY (AP) — Guatemalan officials say they have begun reviewing the results from general elections following complaints of inconsistencies.

Guatemala's Supreme Electoral Tribunal said Monday it is still awaiting final tallies from the vote on June 16. The tribunal has previously acknowledged software failures and other issues.

The Organization of American States said it is monitoring the process. It has called the results "not fraudulent," but said it "received complaints of vote buying and observed possible voter hauling."

Hauling is when political parties take voters to the polls.

Elections chief Julio Solórzano told reporters: "There is no elected candidate yet."

Former first lady Sandra Torres appeared to have won the most votes and is still expected to face second-place finisher Alejandro Giammattei in an August runoff.