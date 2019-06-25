  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/06/25 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2487 Down 15
Jul 2540 2540 2512 2512 Down 15
Sep 2511 Down 12
Sep 2510 2533 2481 2487 Down 15
Dec 2540 2553 2503 2511 Down 12
Mar 2524 2552 2504 2512 Down 11
May 2525 2550 2505 2512 Down 12
Jul 2530 2552 2508 2515 Down 12
Sep 2530 2556 2521 2521 Down 13
Dec 2551 2563 2528 2528 Down 13
Mar 2529 Down 13
May 2529 Down 13