BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/06/25 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 103.00 Up 2.35
Jul 99.30 102.40 99.00 102.00 Up 2.20
Sep 106.50 Up 2.25
Sep 100.00 103.80 99.60 103.00 Up 2.35
Dec 104.00 107.30 103.20 106.50 Up 2.25
Mar 107.30 110.90 106.90 110.10 Up 2.30
May 109.35 113.00 109.00 112.20 Up 2.30
Jul 111.20 114.70 110.95 114.00 Up 2.25
Sep 113.05 116.30 112.80 115.85 Up 2.25
Dec 116.00 118.80 115.95 118.80 Up 2.25
Mar 120.35 121.70 118.90 121.70 Up 2.20
May 122.10 123.50 120.80 123.50 Up 2.10
Jul 125.05 Up 2.10
Sep 126.35 Up 2.10
Dec 128.55 Up 2.10
Mar 130.75 Up 2.10
May 132.15 Up 2.10