New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|103.00
|Up
|2.35
|Jul
|99.30
|102.40
|99.00
|102.00
|Up
|2.20
|Sep
|106.50
|Up
|2.25
|Sep
|100.00
|103.80
|99.60
|103.00
|Up
|2.35
|Dec
|104.00
|107.30
|103.20
|106.50
|Up
|2.25
|Mar
|107.30
|110.90
|106.90
|110.10
|Up
|2.30
|May
|109.35
|113.00
|109.00
|112.20
|Up
|2.30
|Jul
|111.20
|114.70
|110.95
|114.00
|Up
|2.25
|Sep
|113.05
|116.30
|112.80
|115.85
|Up
|2.25
|Dec
|116.00
|118.80
|115.95
|118.80
|Up
|2.25
|Mar
|120.35
|121.70
|118.90
|121.70
|Up
|2.20
|May
|122.10
|123.50
|120.80
|123.50
|Up
|2.10
|Jul
|125.05
|Up
|2.10
|Sep
|126.35
|Up
|2.10
|Dec
|128.55
|Up
|2.10
|Mar
|130.75
|Up
|2.10
|May
|132.15
|Up
|2.10