Viola Davis determined to go above and beyond on diversity

By JOHN CARUCCI , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/25 02:38
NEW YORK (AP) — When Viola Davis started her production company nearly a decade ago, she was determined to bring about change in Hollywood with a strategic mandate: Normalize people of color on screen.

Now, in the era of Time's Up and #MeToo, the call for diversity on all levels has been amplified. Some actors and directors have publicly called for contractual stipulations for the diversity of a film's cast and crew. But Davis says she doesn't need a piece of paper to do the right thing. She calls her JuVee Productions a "walking metaphor" of inclusion.