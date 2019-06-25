  1. Home
Truck driver charged with 7 homicides in motorcycle crash

By MICHAEL CASEY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/25 00:23
This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway Friday, Jun

Motorcyclists attend the Blessing of the Bikes ceremony in Columbia, N.H. on Sunday, June 23, 2019. The long-planned ceremony for motorcycle enthusias

Motorcyclists participate in a "Blessing of the Bikes" ceremony in Columbia, N.H., Sunday, June 23, 2019. While such ceremonies are periodically held,

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The driver of a truck in a crash that killed seven motorcyclists has been charged with seven counts of negligent homicide.

The New Hampshire attorney general's office says 23-year-old Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy was arrested Monday morning at his home in Springfield, Massachusetts.

He is expected to make a court appearance Monday afternoon in Springfield.

A man who answered the phone at the home of Zhukovskyy's family and would identify himself only as his brother-in-law says the family is in shock and feeling the same pain as everyone else but couldn't say whether the driver was right or wrong.

Investigators say Zhukovskyy's pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer collided with a group of 10 motorcycles Friday on a two-lane highway in northern New Hampshire.