BC-GLF--Presidents Cup Standings

By  Associated Press
2019/06/24 23:14
Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Dec. 12-15
Through June 16
Top 10 automatically qualify
United States
1. Brooks Koepka 6,801
2. Dustin Johnson 6,445
3. Xander Schauffele 5,574
4. Justin Thomas 5,472
5. Matt Kuchar 5,454
6. Patrick Cantlay 5,002
7. Gary Woodland 4,884
8. Bryson DeChambeau 4,735
9. Rickie Fowler 4,334
10. Tony Finau 4,282
11. Webb Simpson 4,058
12. Tiger Woods 3,868
13. Chez Reavie 3,689
14. Phil Mickelson 3,535
15. Kevin Kisner 3,252
International
1. Marc Leishman AUS 156.27
2. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 150.13
3. Adam Scott AUS 149.17
4. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 142.00
5. Li Haotong CHN 120.39
6. C.T. Pan TPE 114.94
7. Cameron Smith AUS 108.58
8. Jason Day AUS 108.49
9. Justin Harding RSA 102.04
10. Abraham Ancer MEX 100.49
11. Sung Kang KOR 94.05
12. Jazz Janewatananond THA 92.94
13. Shugo Imahira JPN 91.35
14. Sungjae Im KOR 84.28
15. Emiliano Grillo ARG 83.76