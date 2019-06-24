RENO, Nev. (AP) — A judge in Reno has denied a motion to dismiss two murder charges against a Salvadoran immigrant accused of killing four Nevadans in January.

The defense had argued a Washoe County grand jury lacked authority to indict Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman for crimes outside the county.

But Washoe District Judge Connie Steinheimer ruled late Friday the panel had legal jurisdiction to return the 10-count indictment in March on all four murder charges as well as multiple counts of burglary and possession of a stolen firearm.

The judge also denied a defense motion over the weekend that Martinez-Guzman's alleged confession to all four shootings was illegally presented to the grand jury.

The 20-year-old who is in the country illegally is accused of killing an elderly couple in Reno and two women south of Carson City during a 10-day rampage.