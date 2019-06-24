TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- You Ying-lung (游盈隆), chairman of the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (台灣民意基金會), announced his decision to leave the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in a Facebook post on Sunday (June 23).

He explained his decision in six statements and said he believed the democratic values and credibility of DPP have been destroyed.

In response, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said in an interview on Monday (June 24) that You’s decision may have been caused by a misunderstanding. She called on “those who love Taiwan” to return to the DPP.

The DPP’s presidential primary result was a boost to morale for party members, said Tsai. “Those who love Taiwan and want to make Taiwan a better place should return to the DPP, or join the government to create more opportunities for Taiwan.”

Former DPP lawmaker Lin Cho-shui (林濁水), however, did not share Tsai’s sentiments. In a Facebook post on Sunday, he described You’s departure from the party as an “extremely grave” event that will push the DPP into “dire straits.”

In response to Tsai, Lin said in another Facebook post on Monday, “The DPP should return to the democratic values that are dearly prized by the Taiwanese before asking those who love Taiwan to return to the DPP.”