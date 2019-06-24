  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan DPP founding member says party should ‘return to democratic values’

Lin Cho-shui feels sorry about You Ying-lung’s departure and calls for the party to restore democratic values.

By Ke Lai, Taiwan News, Editor
2019/06/24 23:08
(Images: Wikipedia)

(Images: Wikipedia)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- You Ying-lung (游盈隆), chairman of the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (台灣民意基金會), announced his decision to leave the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in a Facebook post on Sunday (June 23).

He explained his decision in six statements and said he believed the democratic values and credibility of DPP have been destroyed.

In response, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said in an interview on Monday (June 24) that You’s decision may have been caused by a misunderstanding. She called on “those who love Taiwan” to return to the DPP.

The DPP’s presidential primary result was a boost to morale for party members, said Tsai. “Those who love Taiwan and want to make Taiwan a better place should return to the DPP, or join the government to create more opportunities for Taiwan.”

Former DPP lawmaker Lin Cho-shui (林濁水), however, did not share Tsai’s sentiments. In a Facebook post on Sunday, he described You’s departure from the party as an “extremely grave” event that will push the DPP into “dire straits.”

In response to Tsai, Lin said in another Facebook post on Monday, “The DPP should return to the democratic values that are dearly prized by the Taiwanese before asking those who love Taiwan to return to the DPP.”
You Ying-lung
Lin Cho-shui
Tsai Ing-wen
DPP

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan TPOF chairman leaves ruling party
Taiwan TPOF chairman leaves ruling party
2019/06/23 13:27
DPP plans to make nice with Taipei Mayor's base ahead of Taiwan election
DPP plans to make nice with Taipei Mayor's base ahead of Taiwan election
2019/06/22 20:36
MOFA denies Taiwan president planning to visit Caribbean allies
MOFA denies Taiwan president planning to visit Caribbean allies
2019/06/22 17:41
Taiwan pro-independence supporter commends William Lai's fair play in DPP primary
Taiwan pro-independence supporter commends William Lai's fair play in DPP primary
2019/06/22 12:14
Taiwan President Tsai will win reelection against Han: Economist Intelligence Unit
Taiwan President Tsai will win reelection against Han: Economist Intelligence Unit
2019/06/19 13:11