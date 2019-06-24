WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

OLY--2026 OLYMPICS

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The IOC will pick Milan-Cortina or Stockholm-Are to stage the 2026 Winter Olympics. The result is scheduled to be announced at 1600 GMT. By Graham Dunbar and Daniella Matar. SENT: 490 words, photos. Will be updated.

— With:

— OLY--2026 OLYMPICS-THE LATEST.

ATH--FRANCE-DIACK TRIAL

PARIS — French legal authorities have decided to hold a trial for Lamine Diack, once one of the most influential men in Olympic sport, but who has been disgraced by investigations that uncovered corruption, extortion and doping cover-ups. By John Leicester. SENT: 160 words, photo.

SOC--WWCUP-CAMEROON-FALLOUT

VALENCIENNES, France — After all the rage and rebellion in the stadium, England players receive a far more convivial reception back at their hotel they shared with Cameroon. It came remarkably from Cameroon supporters. By Rob Harris. SENT: 720 words, photos.

CRI--CWC-BANGLADESH-AFGHANISTAN

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Bangladesh has set Afghanistan 263 to win their Cricket World Cup group match at the Rose Bowl. Developing.

— With:

— CRI--CWC-WORLD CUP-THE LATEST.

CRI--ENGLAND-AUSTRALIA PREVIEW

LONDON — England doesn't lose two games in a row very often. The last time at home was four years, against Australia at Lord's. After losing to Sri Lanka, guess who's next for England in the Cricket World Cup? Australia at Lord's. By Foster Niumata. SENT: 580 words, photos.

SOC--COPA AMERICA-ARGENTINA SURVIVES

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil — Just like in the World Cup, Lionel Messi's Argentina escaped an embarrassing group-stage elimination in the Copa America, but its lackluster performances continue to worry fans. By Eric Núñez. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 2000 GMT.

SOC--COPA AMERICA-PITCH COMPLAINTS

RIO DE JANEIRO — Lionel Messi has joined the list of players and coaches complaining about the bad pitch conditions in the Copa America in Brazil. By Mauricio Savarese. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 2100 GMT.

— With:

— SOC--COPA AMERICA-CHILE-URUGUAY — Defending champ Chile and Uruguay meet in final group round. By Mauricio Savarese. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 0200 GMT.

— SOC--COPA AMERICA-ECUADOR-JAPAN — The winner advances to the quarterfinals. By Débora Rey. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 0200 GMT.

SOC--AFRICAN CUP

Ivory Coast plays South Africa in one of the crunch early games at the African Cup of Nations. Also, Tunisia faces Angola and Mauritania makes its tournament debut against Mali. By Gerald Imray. First game starts at 1430 GMT. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 2300 GMT.

SOC--WWCUP-CANADA-SWEDEN

Canada plays Sweden at Paris in the round of 16 at the Women's World Cup, and the winner advances to a quarterfinal against Germany. UPCOMING, 300 words, photos. Match starts 1900 GMT.

TEN--BARTY NO 1

SYDNEY — Australia's greatest female tennis players, Margaret Court and Evonne Goolagong Cawley, have joined in celebrating the rise of compatriot Ashleigh Barty to the No. 1 world ranking which they both held. SENT: 390 words, photo.

RGU--AUSTRALIA-FOLAU'S APPEAL

SYDNEY — An online donation website has shut down the page of Wallabies fullback Israel Folau, who sought to raise 3 million Australian dollars to meet the legal costs of his challenge against the termination of his contract by Rugby Australia. SENT: 300 words.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY-WEEKEND WATCH

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The power of home advantage in Super Rugby playoff matches was emphasized again over the weekend as all four home teams advanced to the semifinals. SENT: 480 words.

