TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Have you made plans for the summer vacation yet? Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) is helping out with a package deal ticket that offers cheap and easy access to three public edutainment facilities.

A package deal ticket sells for NT$199, which is about half the regular price, and only 15,000 tickets will be issued, TRTC said. Sales of the package deal tickets started Saturday (June 22) for the Taipei Children's Amusement Park (TCAP), Taipei Astronomical Museum (TAM), and National Taiwan Science Education Center (NTSEC. The ticket is valid until September 29, the company said.

Ticket holders are entitled to enter TCAP once and enjoy any five of the major amusement rides in the park, according to TRTC. The passport also allows visitors to attend permanent exhibitions on 3F to 6F of the NTSEC, as well as the special exhibition Design Our World on 7F (must be on the same day).

Passport holders can also access the 3D Theater at TAM. In addition, the package deal ticket includes a NT$50 discount voucher for a Maokong Gondola single journey ticket, as well as myriad other special offers for shopping and dining at TCAP, NTSEC, and TAM.



