Aerialist Lijana Wallenda walks on a high wire above Times Square, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason Szenes)
Aerialists Nik Wallenda, right, and his sister Lijana walk on a high wire above Times Square, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason Szen
Aerialists Nik Wallenda, center, and his father, Terry Troffer, right, look over Times Square and the high wire prior to his walk above Times Square,
Aerialist Nik Wallenda walks on a high wire above Times Square, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason Szenes)
Aerialists Nik Wallenda, left, and his sister Lijana talk to the media during a news conference after their high wire walk above Times Square, Sunday,
NEW YORK (AP) — Nik Wallenda says he "freaked" out for a second when his balancing pole slipped during a high-wire walk with his sister above New York's Times Square.
Nik and Lijana (lee-AH'-nuh) Wallenda spoke Monday on ABC's "Good Morning America."
Nik Wallenda said the scare occurred as his sister knelt so he could step over her while they crossed paths 25 stories above the pavement.
Lijana Wallenda joined him Sunday night for the first time since having a near-fatal fall in 2017.
She concedes that she initially felt "a little shaky in the legs." But she quickly achieved a "peaceful" feeling on the wire.
The Wallendas hope to inspire others to conquer their own fears.
Now, Nik Wallenda says he's got his eye on an "active volcano."