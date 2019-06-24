TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan tops Asia in per capita sleeping pill consumption, with 39 sleeping pills a year, according to Taiwan Pharmacist Association (藥師公會全國聯合會) Chairman Gu Bo-ren (古博仁) .

Gu said the number of Taiwanese people who used prescribed sleeping peels grew from 4.12 million in 2016 to 4.26 million in 2018, and the number of prescribed sleeping pills used grew from 853 million in 2016 to 918 million in 2018, averaging 39 pills per person and costing the National Health Insurance NT$2.09 billion.

The rampant use of sleeping pills by Taiwanese people also means that sleeping problems have bothered many Taiwanese people.

Chang Hu-ming (張祜銘), a doctor specialized in treatment for drug addiction at Songde Branch of Taipei City Hospital, said over one fourth of Taiwanese people have sleeping problems and many of them have wished to use sleeping pills to solve their problems. However, improper use of sleeping pills not only can not improve sleeping, but it can also cause overuse and drug addiction.

Drugs like Zolpidem and Benzodiazepines (BZD) can cause side effects or complications, so these drugs have to be used according to the doctor’s directions, Chang said.

In addition to taking appropriate sleeping drugs, getting into the habit of getting out of bed at the same time everyday and avoiding rajasic foods can also decrease dependence on sleeping pills, Chang added.