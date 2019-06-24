  1. Home
Photo of the Day: 'Xi the Pooh' sign in Taipei

Anti-red media protestors mock China's leadet with sign reading 'Xi the Pooh, unite your Mom'

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/24 18:47
Sign reads "Xi the Pooh, unite your Mom."

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As tens of thousands of Taiwanese took to the streets of Taipei to protest against the encroachment of pro-China media outlets in Taiwan, a sign was spotted which mocked China's President Xi Jinping (習近平) with the words, "Xi the Pooh, unite your Mom."

On Sunday (June 23), tens of thousands turned out at a rally on Taipei's on Ketagalan Boulevard organized by YouTube celebrity Holger Chen (陳之漢) and New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) to oppose "red media" outlets, which are pro-China news agencies primarily part of the Want Want China Times Media Group. In this photo, protestors can be seen holding a banner which is meant to mock Xi, who they believe is ultimately behind the massive wave of disinformation being broadcast from China onto Taiwan's airwaves.

Displaying images or wording that compares Xi to Winnie the Pooh is an act of defiance for people in Taiwan, as all images and even films about the cuddly bear are strictly banned in China. The rotund Xi has been compared to the chubby little cubby all stuffed with fluff for several years, as have bans on such comparisons in the communist country.

The term "unite" is also frequently used by Xi and his government to describe the annexation of Taiwan by China, either by force of coercion. The term 老母 (old mother) is frequently used in Cantonese as a crude or offensive insult, such as "F*** your mother" (*你老母).
anti-red media
red media
Pro-China media
Winnie the Pooh
Xi Jinping

