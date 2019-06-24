TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As some 2,000 of EVA Air's flight attendants continue to strike, the company announced that it plans on hiring male flight attendants, including foreigners, for the first time in its history.

EVA Air President Clay Sun (孫嘉明) at a shareholder's meeting today said that the airline plans to recruit more than 200 employees this year, and for the first time in its history, it plans on hiring male flight attendants, reported CNA. Sun said that the airline is already recruiting a total of 200 new ground crew and air crew members, including foreigners.

Sun said that Vietnamese air crew members had already registered for training in mid-May, but training operations have been suspended for because the instructors have been dispatched on flights to serve customers and many plans have been disrupted, according to the report. Sun pointed out that the first class of male recruits will be drawn from ground crew members because they have already worked hard for the company and understand its corporate culture.

Sun emphasized that everything is currently in the planning stages. The company is still determining the pay rate for the new hires and training, but because of the strike, everything has been put on hold.

He stressed that the job expectations for male and female flight attendants will be the same as well as their pay, reported CNA. Sun said that he believes this is an important step in the progression of the company.