TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former Foxconn chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) has emerged as the front-runner out of the five candidates seeking the presidential nomination of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party in the latest poll.

According to a survey conducted by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (台灣民意基金會) between June 17 and 18, Gou leads with 29 percent support among voters aged 20 years and older, followed by a tie between former New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫)(26.7 percent) and incumbent Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (26.4 percent), reported China Times.

Ex-Taipei County Magistrate Chou Hsi-wei (周錫瑋) and political scientist Chang Ya-chung (張亞中) garnered a meager 2.3 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. The party will carry out polls between July 8 and July 14, with the outcome to be announced on July 15.

The results of the latest poll are surprising given that Han seems to have enjoyed great popularity among voters, evidenced by the large turnout at his rallies over the past few weeks.

It is worth noting that Han, despite being in the spotlight since he assumed office last year, has seen a decline in voters’ support, said You Ying-lung (游盈隆), chairman of the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation.

Han’s charisma and image as a “man of the people” is unquestionable, You reckoned, but he also suggested that the KMT primary looks set to face more uncertainties. Gou still stands a chance and it is too early to assert that Chu is out of the game, said You.