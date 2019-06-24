TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A landslide brought on by heavy rains over the weekend hemmed in residents in a community in New Taipei City this morning (June 24).

At 8 a.m. this morning as the Central Weather Bureau had issued a heavy rain advisory for 16 counties and cities in Taiwan, a landslide rushed across Xiushan Road before smashing into a nearby apartment building. Xiushan Road immediately became cut off from traffic in both directions.

A resident of the community, Chang Chin-hao (張錦豪), immediately alerted authorities and the Xizhi District Office also dispatched crews and equipment to clear the road as soon as possible, reported UDN. Chen Chien-min (陳健民), director of the Xizhi District Office told UDN that the machinery had been urgently dispatched to the scene to clear the road of dirt and rocks.

Initially, residents of the "European Federation" (歐洲聯邦) apartment complex were trapped in their building, completely unable to get out. Because earth and rocks were still falling as crews worked to clear debris, cars were not allowed to pass through.

The office has asked contractors to clear the road for traffic as soon as possible. The New Taipei City Department of Public Works said that the district office is dealing with the situation.

Chu Ti-chih (朱惕之), Director of the New Taipei City Department of Public Works, Feng Chao-lin (馮兆麟), Director of the New Taipei City Maintenance Department, and engineers were on the scene assessing the stability of the upper slope. If urgent action is needed, the Maintenance Department will take immediate measures to stabilize it, according to officials.