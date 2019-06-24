TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Carrefour said on Sunday (June 23) that it expects to retreat from the Chinese market by the end of 2019, pending regulatory approvals, after agreeing to sell 80 percent of its operations in China to Chinese group Suning.com for 620 million euros (US$705 million), Reuters reported.

Carrefour, Europe’s largest retailer, entered the Chinese market in 1995. It became the latest Western retailer to announce an exit from China due to "fierce competition from domestic rivals and a growing online market," according to Reuters.

Carrefour China operates 210 hypermarkets and 24 convenience stores, and its 2018 sales fell 5.9 percent to 4.1 billion euros, according to the news agency.

“The rapid growth of online grocers such as Alibaba Group Holding’s Freshippo and JD.com has eaten into the market share of foreign retailers in China, where consumers have come to expect same-day delivery and competitive prices,” Reuter said.