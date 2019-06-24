|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|49
|28
|.636
|—
|Tampa Bay
|45
|33
|.577
|4½
|Boston
|42
|37
|.532
|8
|Toronto
|29
|49
|.372
|20½
|Baltimore
|22
|56
|.282
|27½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|50
|27
|.649
|—
|Cleveland
|42
|35
|.545
|8
|Chicago
|36
|39
|.480
|13
|Detroit
|26
|47
|.356
|22
|Kansas City
|27
|51
|.346
|23½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|49
|30
|.620
|—
|Texas
|42
|36
|.538
|6½
|Oakland
|41
|38
|.519
|8
|Los Angeles
|39
|40
|.494
|10
|Seattle
|35
|47
|.427
|15½
___
|Saturday's Games
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
St. Louis 4, L.A. Angels 2
Toronto 8, Boston 7
Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore 8, Seattle 4
Cleveland 2, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 5
Texas 6, Chicago White Sox 5
|Sunday's Games
Toronto 6, Boston 1
Cleveland 8, Detroit 3
Houston 9, N.Y. Yankees 4
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 1
Texas 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Tampa Bay 8, Oakland 2
Seattle 13, Baltimore 3
L.A. Angels 6, St. Louis 4
|Monday's Games
Toronto (Sanchez 3-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 8-4), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-9) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
San Diego (Allen 1-0) at Baltimore (Rogers 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Richard 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Boston (Price 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 2-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Chavez 2-2) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1) at Houston (Cole 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 8-6) at Milwaukee (Davies 7-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-6) at Minnesota (Gibson 7-4), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 4-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-4), 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1), 10:07 p.m.