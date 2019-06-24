TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With former chairman of Foxconn Terry Gou (郭台銘) drumming up support for his presidential campaign, the rationale behind the Taiwanese business tycoon’s decision to enter the race continues to baffle many and has triggered rumors involving Beijing interference.

Chiu Chang (邱彰), a Taiwanese lawyer and former legislator, alleged in a Facebook post on Monday (June 24) that Gou is most likely China's preferred choice for president of Taiwan.

“With more than 80 percent of Gou’s assets being held in China, China can easily push ahead with its unification agenda once Gou wins the presidency,” Chiu claimed.

This view has been echoed by a number of netizens. One commented on Chiu's post that even though Gou has removed a considerable portion of his wealth from China, “he can’t pull out altogether as his economic interests are too deeply intertwined with the Chinese market.”

After Gou threw his hat into the ring in April, a Financial Times report also raised concerns over Gou's conflict of interest and accusations of Chinese meddling behind the scenes of his presidential bid.

Chiu Tai-san (邱太三), a DPP politician who served as minister of justice, was quoted as saying that Foxconn, which boasts an annual revenue of $162 billion, is reliant on China and that “Gou could be controlled.”