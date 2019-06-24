LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has extended Coca-Cola as a sponsor from 2021 through 2032 in a joint deal with Chinese dairy company Mengniu. This is a first-ever joint deal for the IOC.

Coca-Cola's partnership with the IOC began at the 1928 Summer Games and will now stretch to 104 years.

The IOC currently has 13 top-tier sponsors, including Coca-Cola, for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Chief executives of both companies joined IOC President Thomas Bach to sign the agreement Monday, ahead of a day-long meeting to pick the 2026 Winter Olympics host. Milan-Cortina from Italy is the long-time favorite against Stockholm-Are from Sweden.

Mengniu and Coca-Cola had separate sponsorship deals with FIFA for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Coca-Cola is signed with FIFA through 2030, while Mengniu has not yet renewed its one-tournament deal.

