TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Travelers to Japan’s Kansai region should take heed of security measures that have been put in place by the Japanese government ahead of the G20 Osaka Summit that is set to kick off on Friday (June 28), Liberty Times reported on Monday (June 24).

Several security measures began to take effect in Osaka on Monday, and use of coin operated lockers and trash cans in major transport hubs will be banned, according to Liberty Times.



NHK reported that the Japanese government will effectuate large-scale and prolonged traffic control on freeways in Osaka as well as at the three major airports in the Kansai region -- Kansai Airport, Osaka International Airport, and Kobe Airport -- from June 27 to June 30, according to Liberty Times.

During the G20 summit, passengers’ flight tickets, booking records and other certificates will be strictly checked at airport terminals, the news outlet reported.

Japanese authorities have urged the public to travel by train to avoid being affected by the traffic control measures. However, use of coin operated lockers and trash cans will be banned in the railway system from now until the end of the G20 summit, Liberty Times reported. Ignorant travelers were seen forced to walk with large luggage.

As trash cans are locked, railway operators have urged passengers to take their garbage home during the summit, according to Liberty Times. Osaka police reportedly even dived in the city's moat to make sure there were no suspicious objects in the water.