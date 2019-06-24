TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The turmoil sparked in Hong Kong by its contentious extradition law has served as a wake-up call for Taiwan, but the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) appears to be failing to address the issue aptly, said a Taiwanese commentator.

In an opinion piece carried by Fount Media (放言), Taiwanese human rights activist Yang Sen-hong (楊憲宏) noted that the mass protests in Hong Kong over the city’s controversial extradition law have demonstrated the deterioration of the “one country, two systems” mechanism.

The chaos in Hong Kong, which Yang characterized as a result of the barbarism of the Chinese Communist Party, would have gone out of control and led to the imposition of martial law if it had not been for Washington’s interference, Yang believes.

According to Yang, Hong Kongers are being driven to despair and have never been so desperate, while Taiwanese politicians remain unable to take the proper action. He castigated the Tsai administration for failing to convene national security meetings in response to the upheaval across the strait and draft plans accordingly, especially in light of the G20 summit that will take place at the end of June.

Yang called for the expedited passage of a refugee act and amendments to the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area. This would serve as a legal basis for persecuted Hong Kongers to seek asylum in Taiwan.

The commentator also lamented that senior DPP members are leaving the party one after the other out of disillusionment over the DPP having lost sight of its values.

The current crisis in Hong Kong is something the ruling party of Taiwan should reflect upon, Yang said, adding that it is the DPP's last chance to find salvation and regain the original spirit of the party. Until that day, he asserted, all that the DPP has delivered is talk without action.