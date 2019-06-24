HONG KONG (AP) — Leaders of recent protests in Hong Kong say they plan more demonstrations for Wednesday, hoping to draw the attention of world leaders attending the Group of 20 summit.

The leaders of the Civil Human Rights Front said they hope the world leaders in Osaka, Japan, this week will hear the protesters' concerns over the weakening of the city's legal autonomy from mainland China.

They spoke Monday near the city government headquarters, where a few protesters remained though the offices in the building had reopened.

Mass protests in recent weeks have occurred in Hong Kong over legislation that was seen as increasing Beijing's control and over police treatment of the protesters.