TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — In Iran it's the average person who feels it the most as the U.S. piles sanction after sanction on the country — the lack of cash from the economic pressure facing Iran's 80 million people can be seen everywhere.
Many blame President Donald Trump who pulled out of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and levied punishing U.S. sanctions.
Iran has threatened to break out of the deal unless Europe mitigates what Tehran calls Trump's "economic warfare." Iran also appeared ready to push back against the regional buildup of U.S. forces, after shooting down an American drone it says violated its airspace last week.
But alongside Trump, many also blame their own government, which has careened from one economic disaster to another since its Islamic Revolution 40 years ago.