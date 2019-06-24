TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Exiled Chinese real-estate tycoon and anti-communist gossip hound Guo Wengui (郭文貴) released a video statement on June 22 containing provocative assertions.

Guo first declares that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is “finished.” Second, he claims that, despite its assurances to the contrary, the U.S. is more than willing to become involved in presidential politics leading up to Taiwan’s 2020 election.

In regard to TSMC, Gou says that their decision to continue working with Chinese telecom giant Huawei will cost them dearly.

According to Guo, who claims to have insider information in Washington D.C. related to China affairs, the White House is preparing to severely sanction businesses that continue to supply Huawei with key technological components. Guo says the measure will target TSMC specifically.

“I can tell you this today: TSMC is finished. Over! It’s done. If you don’t believe me, just watch,” says Guo.

As for the upcoming presidential election, Guo insinuates that Washington prefers to have Tsai Ing-wen stay in power after 2020, as Washington considers both of the Kuomintang (KMT) front runners, Terry Gou and Han Kuo-yu, as major risks to U.S. interests in the region.

Guo says the U.S. is willing to contend with the KMT challengers if and when Washington deems it necessary. He even suggests that the U.S. may make a bold declaration of support for one candidate over another at a crucial moment in the general election, reports Liberty Times.

Guo also entertained the possibility that the U.S. could strike a major blow to Terry Gou’s presidential campaign by announcing sanctions or investigating Foxconn for its purported dealings with the Chinese Communist Party, a move that could seriously lower Gou’s chances of success in 2020.

As for Han, given the current atmosphere of the U.S.-China trade war, Guo says that Washington could issue a simple statement suggesting that if Han is elected and pursues economic integration with China, Taiwan might face immediate U.S. tariffs and sanctions. Such a statement could deflate any economic appeal of a Han presidency for many Taiwanese voters.

In his video statement, Guo also claims that a “friend” in Washington told him that there is an effort underway to urge the U.S. government to change its official policy towards Taiwan. This may indicate full diplomatic recognition or closer economic ties with a Free Trade Agreement.