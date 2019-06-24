Taiwan tennis ace Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic won the women's doubles title at the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham, the United Kingdom, Sunday.



The duo defeated Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands 6-4, 6-7, 10-8 in the 109-minute final, to take home the title and prize money of US$50,080 each.



Hsieh and Strycova won the first five games of the match, and despite Groenefeld and Schuurs winning the next four games, rallied to take the first set.



The Taiwan-Czech duo fell behind 2-3 at the beginning of the second set which they went on to lose 6-7, but dug deep to win the third set 10-8.



It is the third title of the season for the pairing following the 2019 Dubai Tennis Championships in February and the Mutua Madrid Open in May.



Sponsored by Nature Valley, a brand of granola bars made by U.S.-based food company General Mills, the Birmingham Classic is a premier level women's tennis tournament on the WTA Tour held at the Priory Club in Edgbaston, Birmingham, United Kingdom.



The event is seen as a warm up tournament for Wimbledon, the oldest tennis tournament in the world.