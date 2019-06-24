TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Since Taiwan became the first country to legalize same-sex marriage in Asia on May 24, 1,173 same-sex couples have wed, including 28 transnational couples, and two have already divorced, according to the Ministry of the Interior (MOI).

Since the "The Enforcement Act of Judicial Yuan Interpretation No. 748" (司法院釋字第748號解釋施行法) went into effect on May 24, 1,173 same sex couples have married, 67 percent of which were 790 female couples, as compared to 383 male couples, reported UDN. The areas which saw the most same-sex marriages were New Taipei City (242), Taipei (198), Kaohsiung (159), Taichung (141), and Taoyuan (123), according to the MOI.

In all counties and cities, female married couples outnumbered male married couples. There were 28 same-sex marriages between a Taiwanese citizen and a foreign national.

Thus far, there have already been two same-sex divorces registered, including on male couple in Pingtung County and one female couple in Miaoli County. There have yet to be any reports of same-sex couples adopting children.

Out of Taiwan's 22 counties and cities, five have seen fewer than 10 same-sex marriages, while Lienchiang County has yet to record a single same-sex marriage, reported CNA.

Meanwhile, over the same time period, there have been 9,644 marriages by heterosexual couples registered in Taiwan. This represents an average of 321 per day, as opposed to 39 same-sex marriages a day, based on MOI data.

A total of 54,402 married couples filed for divorce in 2018, averaging 149.05 divorce cases per day, statistics from the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) show.