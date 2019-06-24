  1. Home
Taiwan’s Tainan graces cover of Japan magazine

Madame Figaro Japon is dedicating 18 pages to exploring life in the southwestern city

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/24 12:01
(Image/website of madame Figaro jp)

(Image/website of madame Figaro jp)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Tainan’s growing popularity in Japan is shown by yet another Japanese fashion magazine featuring the Taiwan city in its latest issue, less than a month after a cover story of the city’s Shennong Street (神農街) by Tokyo-based Pen Magazine International.

According to Tainan City Government, Madame Figaro Japon will dedicate 18 pages to the southwestern Taiwan city in its August edition, released on June 20. It demonstrates the status of Tainan as a tourist magnet for Japanese people, who have become increasingly attached to the city because of its history and quaint old houses.

A significant portion of the Madame Figaro Japon story is about the leisurely lifestyle of Tainan, its unique inns and guesthouses, boutiques, specialty snacks, as well as locally-grown mangoes and streets full of coffee shops. It shows how the city is becoming known to the world.

Through continued participation at Tokyo food expos, Tainan’s efforts to promote its agricultural produce has paid off. Visiting Tainan in summertime to relish the mouth-watering “mango shaved ice” has become a must-do on the itinerary of many Japanese tourists.

Travel packages targeting a variety of groups in Japan have also been launched by the government to help drive city tourism, in collaboration with travel agencies.

Madame Figaro Japon is a Japanese edition of the French magazine Le Figaro. It’s a monthly focusing on topics that include travel, art, household styles, and fashion, which is well received among young Japanese women in particular. It has a circulation of 73,000 copies.
Madame Figaro Japon
Tainan

