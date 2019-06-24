  1. Home
  2. World

Dalai Lama says Chinese Communist Party corrupted by power

Tibetan leader once admired CCP for their passion and dedication, but now says they care only about money and power

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/24 11:37

(By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In an interview with Voice of America (VOA) in early June, the Dalai Lama, who is reportedly undergoing regular medical treatment, criticized the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) under Xi Jinping, declaring that it has become corrupt with power.

In his comments, the Dalai Lama acknowledged that he himself was fascinated with Marxism at one point in his life, but he has since recognized the danger of exclusively materialist thinking.

The Dalai Lama said that, in the past, he admired the dedication of the Chinese communists but that “power has corrupted the CCP” over time.

VOA notes that the Dalai Lama once met with Mao Tse-tung, who told him that “religion is a poison” that would impede the development of China and weaken the nation. After that, the Dalai Lama understood that Mao and the CCP regarded religion as their enemy.

The Dalai Lama still believes that there is value in Marxism, but that Communism went astray under Lenin when it became obsessed with the centralization of state power.

The Tibetan leader urged the current Chinese government to reflect on history, humanitarianism, and the original ideals of Marx, while cautioning CCP leadership that China’s “political system will change with time” and that it should focus on more than just “power and money.”
Dalai Lama
CCP
China

RELATED ARTICLES

Rally against pro-China Taiwanese media held in Taipei
Rally against pro-China Taiwanese media held in Taipei
2019/06/23 15:39
US blacklists 5 Chinese groups working in supercomputing
US blacklists 5 Chinese groups working in supercomputing
2019/06/22 20:03
Former Philippines diplomat and China critic deported by Hong Kong
Former Philippines diplomat and China critic deported by Hong Kong
2019/06/22 13:32
US-China trade war, South China Sea tensions in ASEAN summit spotlight
US-China trade war, South China Sea tensions in ASEAN summit spotlight
2019/06/22 10:47
Innolux shifts TV production from China to Taiwan to avoid tariffs
Innolux shifts TV production from China to Taiwan to avoid tariffs
2019/06/21 17:18