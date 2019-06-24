TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In an interview with Voice of America (VOA) in early June, the Dalai Lama, who is reportedly undergoing regular medical treatment, criticized the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) under Xi Jinping, declaring that it has become corrupt with power.

In his comments, the Dalai Lama acknowledged that he himself was fascinated with Marxism at one point in his life, but he has since recognized the danger of exclusively materialist thinking.

The Dalai Lama said that, in the past, he admired the dedication of the Chinese communists but that “power has corrupted the CCP” over time.

VOA notes that the Dalai Lama once met with Mao Tse-tung, who told him that “religion is a poison” that would impede the development of China and weaken the nation. After that, the Dalai Lama understood that Mao and the CCP regarded religion as their enemy.

The Dalai Lama still believes that there is value in Marxism, but that Communism went astray under Lenin when it became obsessed with the centralization of state power.

The Tibetan leader urged the current Chinese government to reflect on history, humanitarianism, and the original ideals of Marx, while cautioning CCP leadership that China’s “political system will change with time” and that it should focus on more than just “power and money.”