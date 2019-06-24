Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|100
|000
|020—3
|8
|1
|Cleveland
|050
|010
|02x—8
|10
|0
Norris, Cisnero (8) and Wilson; Plesac, Goody (8), T.Olson (9), Cimber (9) and Plawecki. W_Plesac 3-2. L_Norris 2-6. HRs_Detroit, Jones (9). Cleveland, Santana (17).
___
|Toronto
|011
|003
|010—6
|10
|1
|Boston
|000
|000
|001—1
|7
|0
Stroman, Mayza (7), Phelps (8), Biagini (9) and D.Jansen; Porcello, J.Smith (7) and C.Vazquez. W_Stroman 5-9. L_Porcello 5-7. HRs_Toronto, Sogard (8).
___
|Houston
|101
|430
|000—9
|14
|0
|New York
|000
|030
|010—4
|6
|0
Verlander, Devenski (8), R.Osuna (9) and Chirinos; Happ, Cessa (5), Hale (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Verlander 10-3. L_Happ 7-4. HRs_Houston, Altuve (10), White (3), Gurriel (6), Alvarez (7). New York, LeMahieu (10).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|000—1
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|005
|000
|10x—6
|11
|0
Pineda, Littell (6), Morin (7), Magill (8) and J.Castro; Bailey, Barlow (6), Boxberger (7), McCarthy (7) and Maldonado. W_Bailey 7-6. L_Pineda 4-4. Sv_McCarthy (1). HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (20). Kansas City, Dozier (12).
___
|Chicago
|000
|010
|030—4
|10
|1
|Texas
|041
|000
|02x—7
|11
|1
Nova, Fulmer (7), Herrera (8), J.Ruiz (8) and J.McCann; Sampson, Fairbanks (8), B.Martin (8), Kelley (8) and Federowicz. W_Sampson 6-4. L_Nova 3-6. Sv_Kelley (10). HRs_Texas, Federowicz (2), Santana (8).
___
|Tampa Bay
|003
|500
|000—8
|15
|1
|Oakland
|010
|000
|100—2
|6
|0
Stanek, Yarbrough (2), Roe (8), Poche (9) and Zunino; B.Anderson, Schlitter (4), Brooks (6), Wendelken (8) and Phegley. W_Yarbrough 6-3. L_B.Anderson 7-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, d'Arnaud (4).
___
|Baltimore
|110
|001
|000—
|3
|7
|2
|Seattle
|118
|200
|10x—13
|13
|1
Ynoa, Wotherspoon (3), Scott (6), M.Castro (7), Kline (8) and Severino, Sisco; Kikuchi, Carasiti (7), Wright (8) and Narvaez. W_Kikuchi 4-5. L_Ynoa 0-5. HRs_Baltimore, Mancini (17). Seattle, Crawford (2), Williamson (3).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|010
|001
|004—6
|15
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|004—4
|10
|0
Skaggs, J.Anderson (6), Bedrosian (7), Buttrey (8), Jewell (9), H.Robles (9) and Garneau; Mikolas, Brebbia (6), T.Webb (6), Gallegos (8), Gant (9), G.Cabrera (9) and Molina. W_Skaggs 7-6. L_Mikolas 5-8. HRs_St. Louis, Martinez (5).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|121
|020
|000—6
|16
|0
|Philadelphia
|200
|000
|011—4
|4
|1
Yamamoto, J.Garcia (6), Guerrero (8), N.Anderson (9) and Holaday; De Los Santos, E.Garcia (5), R.Suarez (6), Alvarez (8) and Knapp. W_Yamamoto 3-0. L_De Los Santos 0-1. Sv_N.Anderson (1). HRs_Miami, Cooper (7), Anderson (10), Riddle (5).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|101
|000
|2—4
|7
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|200
|1—3
|10
|0
Soroka, Tomlin (3), Dayton (7), J.Webb (7), Swarzak (8), Minter (9), Jackson (10) and B.McCann; Voth, Guerra (7), Suero (8), Doolittle (9), Rainey (10), Sipp (10) and Gomes. W_Minter 2-4. L_Rainey 1-2. Sv_Jackson (11). HRs_Atlanta, Donaldson (15), Acuna Jr. (18), Camargo (3). Washington, Soto (12).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|003
|002—5
|10
|0
|Milwaukee
|005
|020
|00x—7
|11
|0
DeSclafani, Duke (5), Stephenson (7), Bowman (8) and Casali; Woodruff, Claudio (8), Jeffress (8) and Grandal. W_Woodruff 9-2. L_DeSclafani 4-4. HRs_Cincinnati, Votto (7). Milwaukee, Arcia (10), Shaw (6).
___
|New York
|000
|120
|000—3
|7
|0
|Chicago
|010
|010
|03x—5
|12
|0
deGrom, Lugo (7), Gsellman (8) and Nido; Hamels, Cishek (8), Strop (9) and Caratini. W_Cishek 2-4. L_Lugo 3-1. Sv_Strop (9). HRs_New York, Nido (3), Alonso (27). Chicago, Baez (19).
___
|San Diego
|100
|202
|020
|03—10
|13
|1
|Pittsburgh
|002
|110
|003
|04—11
|17
|0
Lucchesi, Quantrill (6), Perdomo (8), Yates (9), Maton (10), Wisler (11) and Hedges; Brault, Holmes (6), R.Rodriguez (6), Hartlieb (8), Stratton (9), F.Vazquez (10), Liriano (11) and Diaz. W_Liriano 2-1. L_Wisler 2-2.
___
|Colorado
|101
|000
|010—3
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|303—6
|8
|0
Senzatela, Bettis (7), McGee (7), Oberg (9) and Wolters; Maeda, P.Baez (8), K.Jansen (9) and Barnes, R.Martin. W_K.Jansen 3-2. L_Oberg 5-1. HRs_Colorado, Dahl (8). Los Angeles, Smith (3), Taylor (8).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|100
|0—2
|4
|0
|Arizona
|001
|100
|000
|1—3
|7
|0
S.Anderson, Moronta (7), S.Dyson (9), Melancon (10) and Vogt; M.Kelly, Chafin (7), Lopez (8), Holland (9), Andriese (10) and Joseph, C.Kelly. W_Andriese 4-4. L_Melancon 3-2. HRs_San Francisco, Pillar (10).